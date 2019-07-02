Brooklyn second-grade teacher charged with sexual assault of a minor

SAYREVILLE, New Jersey — A 63-year-old Brooklyn second-grade teacher was arrested on charges of aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a minor, police said Monday.

Gilbert Rimple, who is currently employed as a second-grade teacher at P.S. 92 in Brooklyn, was arrested in New Jersey on Sunday.

A Sayreville Police Department investigation into Rimple began after police were notified that the teacher allegedly sexually assaulted a minor who was less than 13 years old at the time of the crime.

Rimple faces several charges, including one count of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, one count of sexual assault in the second degree and one count of endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree.

He is being held at the Middlesex County Jail and is awaiting a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.