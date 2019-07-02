Arrest made in shooting death of man gunned down in his grandma’s Bronx building

SOUTH BRONX — Police arrested a 22-year-old alleged gunman Tuesday in connection to the shooting death of a man repeatedly shot in the lobby of his grandmother’s Bronx apartment building.

Alberto DeJesus was waiting for his grandma in front of the building on Avenue Saint John when a man opened fire, according to Tamara Escudero, the victim’s mother. She believes her son was the victim of a mistaken identity shooting.

“I need your help, everyone call the precinct,” she previously told PIX11. “I need justice for Alberto.”

Ford Tujuan was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with DeJesus’ death.