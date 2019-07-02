Arrest made in shooting death of man gunned down in his grandma’s Bronx building

SOUTH BRONX — Police arrested a  22-year-old alleged gunman Tuesday in connection to the shooting death of a man repeatedly shot in the lobby of his grandmother’s Bronx apartment building.

Alberto DeJesus was fatally shot at his grandmother’s Bronx building.

Alberto DeJesus was waiting for his grandma in front of the building on Avenue Saint John when a man opened fire, according to Tamara Escudero, the victim’s mother. She believes her son was the victim of a mistaken identity shooting.

“I need your help, everyone call the precinct,” she previously told PIX11. “I need justice for Alberto.”

Ford Tujuan was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with DeJesus’ death.

