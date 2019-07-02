Alleged gunman arrested in 2016 shooting death of innocent bystander killed in Bronx park

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A 21-year-old man was on a park bench as he waited for his younger brother when he was killed by a gunshot to the back of his head in 2016.

Officers arrested the alleged gunman — 18-year-old Jahson Feverie — on Tuesday. Police charged Feverie, an alleged Crips gang member, with murder. The FBI assisted in the years-long search for Yunior Manon’s killer.

“No one deserves to be killed at the hands of someone else, but Yunior Manon was innocently standing on the street and got caught in a gang war crossfire,” FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. said. “He lost his life over drugs and guns.”

Manon’s mother described her son was a good and special person. She said he was her best friend.

Her son was with three friends when he was killed. Another group was sitting behind them and, at the time, police said the gunman had a problem with someone in that group.