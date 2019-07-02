9/11 first responder Luis Alvarez to be laid to rest Wednesday

NEW YORK — Luis Alvarez, a former NYPD detective and 9/11 first responder, will be laid to rest Wednesday.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, 2147 29th St., in Astoria. With the projected number of people expected to attend, the NYPD is advising attendees to arrive around 8:30 a.m.

PIX11 will air and stream the funeral of Luis Alvarez on Wednesday starting at 9 a.m. Return to this story to watch the video.

Instead of flowers, the Alvarez family requests that donations in the name of Detective Alvarez be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Kids Need More and the FealGood Foundation.

Alvarez, who died Saturday at age 53, vowed to fight for 9/11 first responders’ funding until the end.

Alvarez was one of the first responders who testified in a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, June 11, asking legislators to reauthorize the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. The fund provides money to those who responded to the 2001 World Trade Center terrorist attacks and are now suffering medical problems.

The retired NYPD bomb squad detective and military veteran started his testimony mentioning that the following day he would undergo his 69th round of chemotherapy for the cancer he got after digging through the rubble at ground zero.

Alvarez was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2016 and blamed his illness on the time he spent in the rubble of the World Trade Center Twin Towers, searching for survivors after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The current proposal to permanently extend the fund would authorize it through 2089. It has plenty of support in the House, where it passed the Judiciary Committee, and Senate Majority LeaderMitch McConnell has indicated that Congress would address the fund.