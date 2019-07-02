66-year-old man beaten, critically injured outside Brooklyn bodega

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A 66-year-old man was beaten outside a Brooklyn bodega on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

A 24-year-old man punched him several times in the face after a dispute outside the store at Clarkson Avenue and Rogers Avenue around 3:20 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officers took the suspect into police custody and charges against him are pending. The man’s name has not yet been released.