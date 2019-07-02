35-year-old dead from injuries after being shot by five men in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A 35-year-old victim died from his injuries a month after he was shot in Brooklyn, according to authorities.

On May 26, the victim and another man were standing near Hendrix Street and Dumont Avenue in East New York when a group of five men started shooting at them, police said. The alleged shooters fled the scene on foot.

The 35-year-old man was wounded near his right armpit, and the other victim, 26, was wounded in his right leg, authorities said.

The victim succumbed to his injuries Sunday, police said.

His identity has not been released, pending family notification.

Police have now deemed the incident as a homicide and no arrests have been made.

