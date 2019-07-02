2 construction workers injured after scaffolding collapses in Freeport

FREEPORT, N.Y. — Two construction workers were injured, one seriously, after falling from scaffolding that collapsed, police said.

Officers were called to a construction site on South Bayview Avenue Monday afternoon.

The two male workers were working on top of the scaffolding when it broke causing both men to fall 25 feet to the ground, police said.

The 18-year-old worker fractured his skull and suffered multiple life-threatening injuries.

The second victim, 30, suffered a minor injury to his left shoulder.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital.

This is the third incident since June where people were injured due to broken scaffolding.