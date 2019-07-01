Severe storms across Long Island, CT leave two dead; damage and outages across area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fast-moving severe storms swept across the tri-state area Sunday, hitting parts of Long Island and Connecticut the hardest. On top of toppled tress and power outages for thousands, the storms are potentially responsible for two deaths and a handful of injuries, officials said.

Police on Long Island said the storms may have contributed to the drowning death of a woman who was found floating in the waters off Fire Island Sunday.

PSEG Long Island said strong winds, heavy rain and hail Sunday brought down numerous trees and power lines in Western Suffolk County, the towns of Islip, Huntington, Smithtown and Babylon the hardest hit.

The latest update from the utility provider reported 23,834 of its 1.1 million customers across Long Island and the Rockaways are currently without service, as of 5:30 a.m. Monday. PSEG says service has been restored to more than 46,800 customers impacted by the storms, as of 5:15 a.m.

News 12 Long Island reporter Virginia Huie posted an impressive video of hail falling at Timber Point Golf Course in Great River, Long Island on Sunday.

Meanwhile in Connecticut, police in Fairfield said a 54-year-old man was killed when a downed tree fell on his vehicle as he was driving on Sturges Highway Sunday.

Fairfield Police also said home's deck collapsed in Sunday's storms, injuring six people who were standing on it when it collapsed. All six were sent to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Authorities in the Connecticut town also reported about 560 customers were without power just before 10 p.m. Sunday.