Police searching for gunman who killed man in South Bronx

SOUTH BRONX — The manhunt is on for a gunman in the Bronx and the family of the 22-year-old victim says he was killed in a case of mistaken identity.

Alberto DeJesus took his last breath in the vestibule of his grandmother’s building. The night DeJesus was gunned down, he was waiting for his grandmother in front of the building on Avenue Saint John, when out of nowhere a man turned the corner and started shooting, according to Tamara Escudero, the victim’s mother.

DeJesus struggled — at that point his mother says the gunman was right behind him.

“The gunman went up to him… killed him,” Escudero said. “He was an innocent person, he’s not in a gang.”

She says she hasn’t been able to sleep since.

Police sources say they have video from surveillance cameras in the area, showing the suspect wearing a hooded sweatshirt. At the scene, there’s a growing memorial, raw emotions and a mother asking for one thing.

“I need your help, everyone call the precinct. I need just for Alberto.”