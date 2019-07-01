Plastic bag of suspected human remains found hanging from snack stand door in NJ

Posted 6:40 PM, July 1, 2019, by

ALPINE, NJ — A plastic bag filled with suspected human remains was found hanging on the door of a snack stand in Alpine on Monday, officials said.

Workers at the Stateline Lookout scenic overlook found the bag around 8 a.m. when they arrived for work. They called the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Department and told them there were bones in the bag.

Those officers brought in the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cold Case Unit and Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office to initiate a death investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the discovery or person who found the remains is urged to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cold Case Unit at 201-226-5500.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.