Plastic bag of suspected human remains found hanging from snack stand door in NJ

ALPINE, NJ — A plastic bag filled with suspected human remains was found hanging on the door of a snack stand in Alpine on Monday, officials said.

Workers at the Stateline Lookout scenic overlook found the bag around 8 a.m. when they arrived for work. They called the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Department and told them there were bones in the bag.

Those officers brought in the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cold Case Unit and Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office to initiate a death investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the discovery or person who found the remains is urged to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cold Case Unit at 201-226-5500.