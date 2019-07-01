× NY doctor pleads guilty to charges of engaging in oral sex with teenage patient

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls doctor pleads guilty to charges of engaging in oral sexual conduct with a 17-year-old patient.

Police say Dr. Robert Bull of Lewiston engaged in oral sexual conduct with a patient during a medical appointment at the after-hours medical clinic through the Golisano Center for Community Health.

Bull is now required to relinquish his license to practice medicine with the State of New York and register under the Sex Offender Registration Act. He will be sentenced in September.

Police have not identified the victim.