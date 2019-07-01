New York one of the worst-run cities in America: study

New York, New York – it’s a hell of a poorly run town.

A study out Monday compared 150 cities and New York took 146th place – yikes. The only cities below the Big Apple on the list from WalletHub are Chattanooga, TN; San Francisco, CA; Gulfport, MS and Washington, DC.

New York actually placed 16th for quality of city services, but its low score on the total budget per capita put the city toward the bottom of the overall rankings.

Here’s how the city held up across six categories:

Financial Stability – 80th

Education – 60th

Health -15th

Safety – 5th

Economy – 114th

Infrastructure and Pollution – 26th

WalletHub looked at 37 metrics across the six categories to determine the rankings.

Locally, Yonkers is the only other city on the list. It’s in 132nd place.

PIX11 has reached out to the Mayor’s office for comment.