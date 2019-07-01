Man wanted after man found stabbed to death in his Bronx apartment building: police

OLINVILLE, Bronx – A man is being sought by police for allegedly stabbing a man in the neck and killing him, authorities said Monday.

Responding to a 911 call for an assault Sunday around 2:20 p.m., officers discovered Maxwell O’Brian, 30, unconscious and unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to his neck, according to police.

O’Brian was found inside his apartment building on White Plains Road, near East 216th Street, in the Olinville section of the Bronx, police said.

EMS responded and pronounced O’Brian dead on the scene, according to authorities.

Police have now released the above surveillance image of a man they’re looking for, asking for the public’s help in identifying the alleged attacker.

He is described as a male in his early 20s and was last seen wearing a red tank top with numbers on the front, black pants with a white belt, and black and white Adidas flip flops, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).