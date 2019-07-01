× Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies at 27

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Los Angeles Angels say pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at age 27. The team said it happened Monday in Texas but provided no other immediate details.

The Angels’ game against the Texas Rangers on Monday night has been postponed.

Angels statement on the passing of Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/6XA2Vu1uWV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 1, 2019

“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” the team said in a statement.

“Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

Skaggs was drafter by the Angels in the first round of the 2009 MLB Draft out of Santa Monica High School in California. He was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he made his MLB debut in August of 2012.

He was eventually traded back to the Angels in 2013, where he pitched for the rest of his career. Skaggs made 96 major league appearances, going 28-38 with a 4.41 earned run average. He had started the Angels game just two nights earlier against the Oakland Athletics.