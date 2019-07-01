LIRR summer changes start Monday, affecting morning and evening rush-hour trains

Commuters who rely on the Long Island Rail Road should prepare for changes starting Monday, July 1, due to Amtrak resuming repair work at Penn Station, limiting LIRR’s capacity and track space at the New York hub.

LIRR will divert or cancel seven of their 144 morning rush trains, as well as seven of their 130 evening rush trains starting Monday, and lasting through Friday, August 30.

Five trains are being added around the fringes of both morning and evening peak periods, to provide affected customer with alternative options, the LIRR says. Plus, LIRR will be lengthening key trains to ensure seating capacity into Penn Station is in line with current capacity, despite fewer trains.

Four morning peak trains to Penn Station will be diverted to Atlantic Terminal, one morning peak train to Penn Station will terminate in Jamaica, and two trains will not operate, LIRR says.

In the evening rush, two trains will originate at Atlantic Terminal instead of Penn Station, two trains will originate at Jamaica instead of Penn Station; and three trains will not operate, LIRR says.

During both morning and evening rush hours, stops will be added to trains as necessary to preserve service opportunities from diverted or cancelled trains, and cars will be added to lengthen select existing trains.

To help offset these changes and maintain maximum capacity, two trains will be added to Penn Station in the early morning rush, as well as three trains will be added in the early afternoon from Penn Station.

Affected LIRR trains include:

Babylon Branch

The extra AM Peak train departing Freeport at 5:43 AM, Baldwin (5:46 AM), Rockville Centre (5:49 AM). Jamaica (6:06 AM), arriving Penn Station at 6:24 AM will continue to operate on weekdays.

The 6:56 AM express train from Wantagh to Penn Station, will be rerouted to Atlantic Terminal (arriving at 7:45 AM), with an added stop at Jamaica forconnecting service to Penn Station.

The 7:10 AM train from Babylon to Penn Station will not operate during this period. To accommodate affected customers, stops will be added to the 7:21 AM train from Babylon to Penn Station (which will instead depart at 7:18 AM) and the 7:45 AM train from Merrick to Penn Station (which will instead depart Babylon at 7:23 AM).

The 8:25 AM train from Freeport to Penn Station, stopping at Baldwin, Rockville Centre and Jamaica will be rerouted to Atlantic Terminal.

An extra train to Babylon departing Penn Station at 3:31 PM will operate on weekdays through Friday, August 30.

The 4:34 PM train from Penn Station to Babylon will not operate during this period. Customers can take the 4:37 PM train to Wantagh, which will add stops from Seaford through Babylon.

The 5:19 PM train from Penn Station to Wantagh will not operate during this period. Customers can take the 5:24 PM train to Freeport, which will add stops at Merrick, Bellmore and Wantagh.

The 5:40 PM train from Penn Station to Seaford will not operate during this period. Customers can take the 5:47 PM train to Freeport, which will have added stops.

An extra PM Peak train departing Hunterspoint Avenue at 7:02 PM, stopping at Jamaica, Rockville Centre, Baldwin and Freeport (arriving 7:42 PM) will operate on weekdays through Friday, August 30.

Far Rockaway Branch

The 8:10 AM train from Far Rockaway to Penn Station will not operate during this period. The next scheduled train to Penn Station departs Far Rockaway at 8:21 AM, or for direct service to Penn, consider the 7:49 AM train from Far Rockaway.

The 4:42 PM train from Penn Station to Far Rockaway will originate at Atlantic Terminal. Customers at Penn Station can take the 4:40 PM Long Beach train and change at Jamaica for service to Far Rockaway.

The 5:32 PM train from Penn Station to Far Rockaway will originate at Jamaica. Customers at Penn Station can take the 5:24 PM Wantagh train and change at Jamaica for service to Far Rockaway.

Hempstead Branch

The 7:12 AM train from Hempstead to Penn Station will be diverted to Atlantic Terminal, with an added stop at Jamaica for connecting service to Penn Station.

The 5:04 PM train from Penn Station to Hempstead will originate at Jamaica at 5:28 PM. Customers at Penn Station can take the 5:01 PM Farmingdale train and change at Jamaica for the train to Hempstead.

The 5:38 PM train from Penn Station to Hempstead will originate at Atlantic Terminal at 5:46 PM. Customers at Penn Station can take the 5:36 PM Babylon train and change at Jamaica for service to Hempstead.

Long Beach Branch

The 8:03 AM train from Long Beach to Penn Station will be diverted to Atlantic Terminal, with an added stop at Jamaica for connecting service to Penn Station.

Montauk Branch

The 6:21 AM westbound train from Speonk to Penn Station will depart 3 minutes earlier at 6:18 AM, with added stops at Massapequa Park, Massapequa and Seaford .

Massapequa Park, Massapequa and Seaford The 6:16 AM eastbound train from Speonk to Amagansett will depart 3 minutes earlier at 6:13 AM.

Ronkonkoma Branch