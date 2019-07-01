Funeral arrangements for Luis Alvarez, 9/11 first responder who recently testified before Congress

NEW YORK — Funeral arrangements have been made for Luis Alvarez, a former NYPD detective and 9/11 first responder who recently testified before Congress asking legislators to reauthorize the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.

Alvarez had been fighting a battle with colorectal cancer since 2016 and blamed his illness on the time he spent in the rubble of the World Trade Center Twin Towers searching for survivors after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Since his diagnoses, Alvarez endured 68 rounds of chemotherapy treatments.

On June 11, Alvarez and other first responders testified about their 9/11 related aliments in a House Judiciary Committee hearing in order to obtain more funding for the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. The fund provides money to individuals who have suffered from injuries and illnesses related to the terrorist attacks and the debris cleanup afterwards.

Alvarez’s death was confirmed by his family on the Saturday morning. He was 53 years old.

Here is information regarding Alverez's funeral arrangements:

Visitation

Date: Tuesday

Time: 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Location: Towers Funeral Home

2681 Long Beach Road, Oceanside, NY 11572

Funeral Mass

Date: Wednesday

Time: 10 a.m., but NYPD suggests an 8:30 a.m. arrival for lineup

Location: Immaculate Conception Church

2147 29th Street, Astoria, New York 11105

In lieu of flowers, the Alvarez family requests that donations in the name of Detective Luis Alvarez be made to the following charities and causes: