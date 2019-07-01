Amtrak fire causes delays at Penn Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — A nightmare scenario played out for NJ Transit commuters this afternoon.

It couldn’t have happened at a worse time as NJ Transit service was shut down right in the middle of rush hour.

“it’s very frustrating. I wanna go home,” said one commuter.

Chaos erupted at the NJ Transit hub inside Penn Station after all Northeast Corridor traffic between Penn station and Trenton was suspended around 4 o'clock Monday for about two hours, right in the middle of the afternoon rush.

All of this was due to a track fire near the Hamilton station.

“it’s pretty chaotic," said another commuter. But it would be better if there was more information available. Especially as you come in. They should tell you”

Large crowds gathered as service was eventually restored - but NJ Transit said customers could expect delays of up to 90 minutes!

“You see this once or twice a year," said longtime commuter Wayne Higgins. "I’ve been doing this for 11 years. About once or twice a year you’ll see this. Sit back, have a beer wait for the crowds to disperse”

The scene took place as the LIRR has changed their summer schedule to accommodate rail work being done by Amtrak.

The agency said seven trains have been eliminated or diverted during the morning and evening rush.