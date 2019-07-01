9/11 first responders continue fight for funding in memory of Luis Alvarez

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK —Sept. 11 first responders sat down with Dan Mannarino Monday to talk about the life of Luis Alvarez and how they plan to continue the fight to reauthorize the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea confirmed the news of Alvarez' death on Saturday morning tweeting, "Lou Alvarez has lost his battle with 9/11-related cancer. An inspiration, a warrior, a friend – we will carry his sword."

Three weeks before his death, Alvarez testified before Congress in front of the House Judiciary Committee about his 9/11-related medical illness and urging legislators to reauthorize the fund.

The fund provides financial support to first responders who are suffering from medical problems as a result from the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center.

Alvarez was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2016. The illness has been blamed on the three months he spent in the rubble of the attacks.