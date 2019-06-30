Woman drowns off Fire Island during storm

FIRE ISLAND, NY — A woman drowned in the water off of Fire Island on Sunday during a storm.

Her body was found floating near the shore of Seaview Marina around 3:40 p.m., police said. Someone called 911 and went into the water on a paddleboard and kept the woman floating until officers arrived on scene.

Marine Bureau officers pulled the woman’s body out of the water.

She was pronounced deceased by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner at Marine Bureau headquarters.

Officials believe the woman drowned in rough water because of the storm. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued over large swathes of Long Island on Sunday afternoon.

Police have not yet released the woman’s name.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.