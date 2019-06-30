Strong thunderstorm, hail possible in NYC, Long Island area

NEW YORK — A strong thunderstorm with hail and powerful winds is possible in New York City and sections of Long Island, officials warned Sunday afternoon.

A Special Weather Statement was issued for the city. New Yorkers can expect winds in excess of 40 mph along with possible pea-sized hail, according to the Office of Emergency Management. The alert is set to expire at 3:30 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the area including Brentwood, West Babylon, Commack, Coram, Centereach and Shirley was also issued by the National Weather Service. There may be wind gusts as fast as 60 mph. Quarter-sized hail is also possible.

The alert there is set to expire at 3:15 p.m. The parts of Long Island impacted are shown in the two images below below: