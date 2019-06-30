Six people shot, including teens, during Long Island house party: police

BAY SHORE, L.I. — Suffolk Police detectives are investigating after six people were wounded when gunshots rang off at a party on Long Island in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

During a house party on Farragut Avenue in Bay Shore, around 1:30 a.m. overnight, six people were shot, police said. Five of the shooting victims were in the front yard of the home, while one was hit while inside the home, according to authorities.

Two women were shot, including a 15-year-old girl and 33-year-old woman, while four men were shot, two of whom were 18 years old, a 19-year-old man, and a 21-year-old man, police said.

All six victims were transported to nearby hospitals and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.