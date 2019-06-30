Pride Island evacuated again amid after strong storm

Posted 4:18 PM, June 30, 2019, by , Updated at 04:20PM, June 30, 2019

NEW YORK — Pride Island was evacuated for the second time this weekend on Sunday because of a strong storm.

It was evacuated around 3:30 p.m. Officials said it was opened again around 4:20 p.m.

There was also a mandatory evacuation at Pride Island on Saturday evening. The sun was shinning when gates opened at 2 p.m., but just before 5 p.m., threatening weather and nearby lightning strikes shut down the festivities. After about an hour and a half, the skies cleared and the gates reopened.

Superstar Madonna takes the stage Sunday.

