CHINATOWN, Manhattan — Someone was killed by a falling safe in a Chinatown building on Sunday, police said.

The safe fell as the victim tried to bring it up three flights of stairs in a Mott Street building, an NYPD spokesman said. The victim was pinned by the safe.

Officials have not yet identified the victim.

Police officers brought in a jack to remove the safe from the building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.