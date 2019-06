MANHATTAN — NYPD officers took a man into custody Sunday after she climbed the George Washington statue in Union Square Park.

Police swarmed the park after the climber mounted the horse portion of the statue in front of George Washington.

The man, a 24-year-old student, was taken to Mount Sinai Beth Israel, officials said. No charges are pending. Police intend to get the man some help.

It’s not clear why he climbed the statue.