Family and friends toss flowers in the ocean at memorial for Beth Chapman of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’

Mourners gathered to say goodbye to reality TV star Beth Chapman at a memorial service in Hawaii on Saturday.

Chapman, star of “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” had recently been placed in a medically induced coma while she battled cancer. She died Wednesday in a Honolulu hospital at age 51.

Her memorial service in Waikiki started with a prayer then family and friends paddled out from Fort DeRussy Beach and tossed flowers into the ocean in her memory, CNN affiliate KHNL reported. They were urged to only use unattached flowers and not lei, whose strings can harm marine life.

Along with her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, the couple had homes in Hawaii and Colorado.

Their hit reality show chronicled the adventures of their family bounty-hunting business and aired from 2004 to 2012.

“(The memorial) was beautiful and overwhelming, for sure,” Misti Manasas, a family friend of the Chapmans, told the affiliate. “Hawaii is definitely her heart, and I’m just really grateful that we’re able to be a part of it and be here to support the family.”

A second memorial is planned for Colorado.