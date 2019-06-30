Crash in New Jersey leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

LODI, N.J. — Authorities say a weekend crash left a compact car sideways in front of a New Jersey home and a mid-sized car up against the front steps, killing two people and injuring a third.

The Bergen County prosecutor’s office says Lodi police were called to the address just before 7 a.m. Saturday.

Prosecutors say the driver of the compact was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was pronounced dead after being transported to Hackensack University Medical Center.

The driver of the other car was taken to the same hospital and listed in stable condition. The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

Police say the cause and circumstances are under investigation by borough police and the fatal accident investigation unit of the prosecutor’s office.