5-year-old boy stabbed in the back by stranger in the Bronx: police

WEST FARMS, the Bronx — A young boy was seriously injured after a man believed to be a stranger stabbed him in the Bronx early Sunday, police said.

Authorities said that around 1 a.m. Sunday, a man walked up to a 5-year-old boy near 180th Street and Daly Avenue, in the West Farms section of the Bronx, and stabbed him in the back.

The child was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, police said.

The alleged attacker, 26-year-old Jesus Felix, was apprehended by police and is facing charges including assault, acting in a manner injurious to a child, and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Felix is currently hospitalized and undergoing psychiatric evaluation, authorities said.

