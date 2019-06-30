11-year-old girl killed in five-car crash on Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx: police

BRONX — A young girl died when the car she was traveling in with her mom and two siblings was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday night on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx, police said.

The destructive crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on the southbound side of the Major Deegan Expressway and involved five vehicles, police said.

One of the cars was being driven by a mom with her three kids, including a 14-year-old, an 8-year-old, and her 11-year-old daughter, police said.

Authorities said the 11-year-old girl suffered extreme injuries in the crash and was taken to Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx, where she later died.

The mom and two other children suffered minor injuries and were also taken to Lincoln Medical Center for treatment, according to police.

All drivers involved in the crash stayed on the scene and no criminality is suspected, authorities said.