Severe thunderstorms heading our way Saturday afternoon

Don't let Saturday morning's sunny start catch you off guard. Thunderstorms are expected to roll across the entire tri-state area late Saturday afternoon, with severe weather possible at times, including strong winds and hail, the National Weather Service says.

These storms could produce wind gusts up to 60 mph, as well as large hail and frequent lightning. Along the coast, winds will kick up increasing the risk of rip currents.

The timing of the severe storms depends on your location. The NWS says for New York City and Long Island, severe weather is likely to hit between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday.

For the Lower Hudson Valley and interior part of Connecticut, the best chances of severe storms is between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., while northeast New Jersey and coastal areas of Connecticut are likely to see the severe weather between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Temperatures could hit 90 degrees in the city Saturday, and the humidity could make it feel even hotter.

Once the storms pass, with things likely drying up just before midnight, the temperatures and the humidity will take a tumble.

On Sunday, temperatures will only be in the lower 80s and it will also be on the breezy side, with gusts up to 25 mph at times. There could be an isolated shower Sunday afternoon, but it will be mainly for areas north and east of the city.

We stay dry on Monday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures likely in the mid 80s.