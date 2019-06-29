Prince Harry and Meghan visit Yankees clubhouse in London

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the Bronx Bombers while in London for Saturday’s game against the Red Sox.

The video shows Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (as they’re formally referred to) entering the Yankee clubhouse. The team presented the couple with a gift: a pint-sized jersey for their son Archie.

It’s the first time Major League Baseball has been played in Europe. The Yankees and Red Sox began a two-game stint in London Saturday at Olympic Stadium. Batters will have an opportunity to put up some big numbers in the soccer stadium, with 385 feet to center and a 16-foot wall.

At the time this story was published, the Yankees led the Sox by more than 10 runs.

