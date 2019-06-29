Newark Airport grounds all flights after emergency situation, airport says

NEWARK, N.J. — No arrivals or departures are being allowed at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport because of an unspecified “airport emergency,” the airport said on Twitter Saturday morning.

Officials with the airport or the Federal Aviation Administration couldn’t immediately be reached for comment about the emergency.

Due to an airport emergency there are currently no arrivals nor departures from Newark Airport.Please check with your carrier before coming to the airport [30] — Newark Liberty Airport (@EWRairport) June 29, 2019

But a passenger aboard a United Airlines flight, John Murray, told CNN his plane was diverted to Newark because of an emergency with that aircraft shortly after taking off from New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Saturday morning.

“All I know is that 10 minutes after takeoff we weren’t getting much altitude, we were just circling around northern New Jersey and not going anywhere,” he said. “That’s when we landed … at Newark.”

“Emergency crews ushered us out of the plane” after landing, he said.

“I spoke with one of the emergency crews who told us that apparently, we had a flat tire and there was something about friction … and that possibly there was smoke, and that’s why we had to make the emergency landing.”

All passengers eventually were taken to a terminal, Murray said. He said was looking into getting another flight.

His plane, United Airlines Flight 2098, had been bound for Houston’s George Bush International Airport .

Newark airport made its announcement about the ground stop around 8:45 a.m. United couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

David Eckert on Twitter, who says he was at the airport, tweeted at 9:30 a.m. that departures had been apparently cleared at the airport.

Departures have been cleared. #EWR we are #2 for departure and engines are starting. On our way soon. — David Eckert (@eckert_david) June 29, 2019

Eckert also tweeted earlier Saturday morning that buses were coming to pickup passengers who were apparently on the runway after an airplane landed and blocked a runway.

Buses coming for passengers to clear runway. Unclear how airplane will be moved. #EWR — David Eckert (@eckert_david) June 29, 2019

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.