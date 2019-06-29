Man slashed in face with broken bottle in NoHo, caught on camera

Posted 4:04 PM, June 29, 2019, by

NOHO, Manhattan — A man smashed a glass bottle and used it to slash another man on his face in NoHo early Saturday morning, according to police.

Video shows two groups of men near 25 East 4th Street. One man is seen holding a glass bottle, and smashing it on the ground during a verbal dispute between the two groups. Police say the man then used the broken bottle to slash the victim, 20, on the right side of his face.

The victim was taken by EMS to Cornell Hospital. The other men from both groups fled.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.