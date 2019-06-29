Good Samaritan stops StuyTown sexual assault, police look for suspect

Police are looking for a man that tried to sexually assault a 20-year-old woman in StuyTown Saturday morning.

Authorities say it happened at 5:10 a.m. near Stuyvesant Oval where the victim was walking when she was approached from behind by a man that grabbed her neck. She resisted, but passed out and fell to the ground, according to police.

Officials say the men then attempted to sexually assault the woman, but a male witness came to the woman’s aid and called 911.

The suspect fled the scene, and was last seen running west on 17th Street toward 2nd Avenue. He was wearing a blue shirt and black jeans.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with abrasions.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).