Good Samaritan stops StuyTown sexual assault, police look for suspect

Posted 8:02 PM, June 29, 2019, by , Updated at 08:04PM, June 29, 2019

Police are looking for a man that tried to sexually assault a 20-year-old woman in StuyTown Saturday morning.

Authorities say it happened at 5:10 a.m. near Stuyvesant Oval where the victim was walking when she was approached from behind by a man that grabbed her neck. She resisted, but passed out and fell to the ground, according to police.

Officials say the men then attempted to sexually assault the woman, but a male witness came to the woman’s aid and called 911.

The suspect fled the scene, and was last seen running west on 17th Street toward 2nd Avenue. He was wearing a blue shirt and black jeans.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with abrasions.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.