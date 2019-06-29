Doorbell camera footage catches Amazon delivery driver hurling package

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Kanika Avery works hard to support her 2-year-old daughter, and like most, shops online.

“I have a 2-year-old and I’m a 911 operator, so we work really long hours, not a lot of time for me to go to the stores,” said Avery.

Her house was broken into, so she got a doorbell camera and it caught someone else acting recklessly.

“This particular one caught my eye because I see the driver pull up and next thing I know he’s throwing the package at my glass storm door.”

Luckily for Kanika the Amazon package in question was clothing.

“I was just shocked and angered. It’s just a few steps to place a delivery.”

Kanika said she got a lukewarm response from Amazon.

“You report it to the company and they seem not so concerned about it, that made it even worse.”

They say lightening never strikes twice, unfortunately for Kanika that isn’t true, and less than a week later.

“This happened twice since I’ve gotten the Ring system, one for Amazon and one for FedEx.”

Being a loyal Amazon customer, Kanika hopes it won’t happen in the future.

“I mean how would you feel if you’re paying for a package and a service and you come home, not only the damage that could have potentially happened to the package but even to the property,” said Avery.

Both Amazon and FedEx sent CBS46 a statement reading that behavior does not reflect the company’s standards, and that they care about every customer’s delivery.

Amazon also said, after speaking with CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy, that that driver no longer delivers for them and that they will make things right with the customer.