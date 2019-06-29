$2,000 reward offered after kitten fatally thrown from car window on Long Island

DEER PARK, L.I. — The Suffolk County SPCA say they’re offering a $2,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person who reportedly fatally threw a cat from a car on Long Island.

On Monday, June 24, around 3:30 p.m., a witness saw a live kitten thrown from the window of a car driving southbound on Route 231, also known as Deer Park Avenue, between Fairview Avenue and Oakland Avenue, in Deer Park, the Suffolk SPCA said.

After being thrown, the cat was struck and killed by another car, the Suffolk SPCA said. The witness described the car from which the cat was thrown as a black Chevy Impala, a four-door sedan.

If you witnessed the horrible incident or have any information related to it, you can contact the Suffolk County SPCA at (631) 382-7722. All calls will be kept confidential, the organization says.