Where to watch the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show

NEW YORK — Thousands of people will be flocking toward the East River next Thursday to watch the annual Macy’s 4th of July fireworks show.

The show is expected to begin at 9:20 p.m., but you should plan on getting a spot early.

Macy’s will section off parts of the FDR and other streets near the East River as official viewing locations.

These locations include Pearl Street and Saint James Place, Montgomery Street and Cheery Street and many more, for a full list of locations visit Macey’s website.

Other great locations to watch the action, according to NYC Official Guide, include Battery Park and anywhere in the Seaport District near the river for the Manhattan side.

Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn Heights Promenade and Domino Park will be prime viewing locations on the Brooklyn side.