Soroka, Riley lead Braves past deGrom and skidding Mets, 6-2

NEW YORK — Streaking rookie Mike Soroka outpitched Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, and the Atlanta Braves got a two-run homer from fellow youngster Austin Riley in a 6-2 victory Friday night over the plummeting New York Mets.

Rookie slugger Pete Alonso hit his 28th home run for the Mets, who lost their sixth straight and fell a season-worst nine games under .500 at 37-46. New York returned home after blowing multiple-run leads in five consecutive defeats on a dreadful 3-8 road trip, but fared no better while getting booed by its own fans at Citi Field.

Johan Camargo hit a three-run double off reliever Robert Gsellman to make it 6-2 in the eighth inning, the latest redundant flop for a failing Mets bullpen.

The 21-year-old Soroka (9-1) allowed two runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings to win his ninth decision in a row after dropping his season debut. He struck out four, walked none and showed no ill effects after exiting his previous start early because he was hit on the forearm by a pitch.

New York shaved the deficit to 3-2 on an RBI single by Tomás Nido that chased Soroka, who made another strong case to be included on the National League All-Star team when pitchers and reserves are revealed Sunday. The Mets loaded the bases with one out but Anthony Swarzak, traded by New York last offseason, struck out Jeff McNeil and retired Alonso on a line drive to left field to preserve the lead.

Riley, another impressive rookie, hit his 13th home run in the second after Nick Markakis doubled off deGrom (4-7), who gave up three runs and six hits over six innings.

Josh Donaldson had a sacrifice fly in the third.