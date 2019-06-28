Police looking for missing Bronx 13-year-old

THE BRONX — A 13-year-old from the Bronx has been missing since Thursday morning, according to police.

Authorities are searching for Nelyolints Mercedes-Vargas, a resident of 195th Street. She was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Thursday at her residence.

She was described as approximately 4-feet-9-inches, approximately 210 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and last seen wearing a green t-shirt, dark

13-year-old Nelyolints Mercedes-Vargas (NYPD)

blue spandex shorts and white sneakers.

The NYPD says the family has no reason to think she ran away, saying that she has a “fantastic” relationship with her family.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

