NYPD prepares for this weekend’s Pride events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The NYPD has been working for months to create security plans for this weekend's Pride events.

Sunday's Pride March, in particular, will need more security than other events considering its size and the anticipated turn-out of millions of attendees. It will be much larger than past parades, with more floats and marchers than ever, a longer route as well as a massive after party in Times Square.

PIX11's Kirstin Cole explains how exactly the NYPD plans to keep everyone safe during this weekend's festivities.