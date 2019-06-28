News Closeup: Pride on the 50th anniversary of Stonewall

This June, World Pride comes to New York City to mark 50 years since the uprising at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village.

On June 28, 1969, police clashed with protesters who fought back when they raided the inn.

The riots that followed gave rise to the gay rights movement.

As we mark half a century of progress since the Stonewall uprising, we acknowledge there is much left to do in order to secure equal rights, acceptance and protections for members of the LGBTQ community in the United States and around the world.

We hear from Cathy Renna, an LGBTQ Activist and spokesperson for Pride and Mark Horn, an activist and leader of the Gay Youth Movement on where we stand now and what needs to happen next.