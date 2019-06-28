Camp Junior — a new summer program meant to honor Lesandro Junior Guzman-Feliz — is welcoming its first group of campers. On LI, a mother accused of killing her twins is set to appear in court. And we’re previewing Pride! Watch Midday with Muller.AlertMe
Midday with Muller: NYPD preps for Pride, LI mother arrested in death of twins
-
Midday with Muller: ‘Junior’ jurors deliberate, Brooklyn fire could be arson
-
Midday with Muller: ‘Junior’ jury begins deliberations, massive Brooklyn fire rips through three homes
-
Midday with Muller: DNA testimony in Junior trial; Harlem fire latest
-
Midday with Muller: Live in Connecticut with new info on missing mom
-
Midday with Muller: Plea deals offered to 8 defendants in second Junior trial; explosion levels NJ house
-
-
Midday with Muller: Community remembers slain Bronx teen ‘Junior’ one year after his death
-
Midday with Muller: NJ mother recounts scary moment tree crashes on son’s bed; Special counsel Robert Mueller resigns
-
Midday with Muller: LI driver rejects plea deal in DWI death of Boy Scout; TV star allegedly punched by Remy Ma speaks out
-
Midday with Muller: Father in custody after child dies in car fire; opening statements begin in Junior murder trial
-
Midday with Muller: Mother charged with murder in stabbing death of baby; Potential measles outbreak at Newark
-
-
Midday with Muller: Human trafficking ring run out of LI basement; Man tries to rape 88-year-old woman
-
Midday with Muller: Child falls from window, Queens pool opening stifled
-
Midday with Muller: Call to end vaccine loophole