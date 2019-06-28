Midday with Muller: NYPD preps for Pride, LI mother arrested in death of twins

Camp Junior — a new summer program meant to honor Lesandro Junior Guzman-Feliz — is welcoming its first group of campers. On LI, a mother accused of killing her twins is set to appear in court. And we’re previewing Pride! Watch Midday with Muller.

