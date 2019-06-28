Man fatally struck by car in Brooklyn; second cyclist killed in NYC streets this week: police

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A cyclist was fatally struck by a car in Brooklyn Thursday night, making him the second cyclist to be killed in the New York City streets this week, and the 13th killed this year.

Ernest Askew, 57, was riding his bike around 9 p.m. near Chester Street and Sutter Avenue when he was struck by a white Hyundai, police said.

According to authorities, both Askew and the driver, an 18-year-old male, were taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center where Askew was pronounced dead and the driver was treated for a hand injury.

No arrests have been made.

Askew’s death comes amid calls for cyclist safety in NYC after 20-year-old cyclist Robyn Hightman was struck by a delivery truck in Chelsea Monday morning.

Hightman was the 12th cyclist to die in the NYC streets this year.