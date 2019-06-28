Jersey City implements ban on single-use plastic bags

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Jersey City has implemented a ban on single-use plastic bags.

The New Jersey city becomes the largest in the state to implement a ban on single-use, disposable plastic bags when the ordinance takes effect Friday.

The ban will prohibit retailers from providing the bags and non-recyclable paper bags to customers at the checkout counter of retail stores.

Alternatives to these plastic bags include reusable shopping and grocery bags that can be purchased online or at several stores.

During a Friday event, Mayor Steven Fulpo and city offiicials will explain the yearlong efforts to educate shoppers and sstores about the bag ban, and will outline what can be expected moving forward.