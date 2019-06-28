Gillette recalls 87,000 disposable razors due to injury hazard

NEW YORK — Gillette is recalling over 87,000 Venus razors due to a laceration and injury hazard.

A problem during manufacturing resulted in the misalignment of the blades in the razors, posing a higher risk of lacerations, according to The Gillette Company LLC.

The recall involves Venus Simply3 disposable razors, which come in pink, purple and yellow colors and was sold in two types of packages: Venus Simply3 Disposable Razor 4-pack and Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply3 Bonus Pack, which includes one free Venus Simply3 razor.

In addition, about 2,700 additional products were sold in Canada.

The 10-digit code is found on the right or left side of the plastic package.

Venus Simply3”- 4 count pack razors . Lot numbers : 9003A17400 and 9007A17400 UPC : 047400315358

. Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply3 razors Lot number : 9009A17400 UPC: 047400300712



Those who purchased the products should stop using it and contact Gillette to receive a postage-paid return to return the razors and receive a replacement voucher.

One report has been received of a consumer who was cut while using the razor.