Former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler stabs himself with knife: reports

LOS ANGELES – Former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler was hospitalized Thursday after being found with an alleged self-inflicted knife wound, according to reports, citing the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to a possible attempted suicide at Adler’s Los Angeles home around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, a spokesperson for the LAPD told Fox News

TMZ reports that when police and paramedics arrived on scene, they discovered that Adler had what appeared to be a self-inflicted stab wound to the stomach.

It is believed that no other parties were involved and Adler was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It has not yet been confirmed if the incident was an accident, or attempted suicide.

Adler was a member of the famous rock band Guns N’ Roses from 1985 to 1990, and was inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame back in 2012.