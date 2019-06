× Fire breaks out at Queens bakery; no injuries reported

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — A fire tore through a Queens bakery Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the blaze that broke out at a first-floor store on 73rd Street, near 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights just before 6 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

