Everything you need to know about Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gary Souza knows what it takes to put on a lively show.
For 37 years, Souza has been the pyrotechnic mastermind behind the Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks spectacular.
This year — he and his crew will be launching a near-record 75,000 shells from 4 barges positioned near the Brooklyn bridge at Pier 17, delivering a show nothing short of amazing.
“We have 1600 feet between the towers of Brooklyn and Manhattan and we’ll be filling that with about 150 firing locations of fireworks,” he told PIX11. “It will just help to enhance the four barges in the East River.”
Unlike past years where Midtown was its focal point, organizers will center the show around the Brooklyn Bridge. It’s world-famous span will be a show stopper as Macy’s hints in an animated sneak peek released earlier this month.
“We’re going to put this waterfall that’s going to burn out from the center of the bottom of the bridge and fan out and extend all the way across between the towers and cascade down to a silver screen,” Souza said.
This year’s theme will be sure to lure in movie fans.
“On our score this year we are actually celebrating America cinema,” Susan Tercero, Executive Producer of the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, revealed.
“You will hear Star Wars, Superman but you will also hear some other things like Casablanca, Gone with the Wind and of course music from the Wizard of Oz.
If you’re thinking about coming down to see the show, officials have designated four official viewing locations in Lower Manhattan which include:
- Broad Street and Water Street
- Pearl Street and Dover Street
- Robert F. Wagner Sr Place and St James Place
- Montgomery Street and Cherry Street
While many will be taking in the show, the NYPD will be hard at work on the water and on the ground. They are already warning many to plan ahead for street closures including several portions of the FDR.
The following streets will be closed Thursday, July 4, 2019 Manhattan/Brooklyn for the 43rd Annual Macy’s 4th of July Annual Fireworks Celebration at the discretion of NYPD.
Manhattan Portion
- Water Street between Whitehall Street and Dover Street
- Front Street between Old Slip and Dover Street
- Whitehall Street between Water Street and South Street
- Broad Street between Water Street and South Street
- Old Slip between Water Street and South Street
- Gouverneur Lane between Water Street and South Street
- Wall Street between Water Street and South Street
- Maiden Lane between Water Street and South Street
- John Street between Water Street and South Street
- Beekman Street between Pearl Street and South Street
- Peck Slip between Pearl Street and South Street
- Dover Street between Pearl Street and South Street
- Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place between Pearl Street and South Street
- Little Water Street between Fulton Street and Beekman Street
- Pearl Street between Fulton Street and St. James Place
- South Street between Whitehall Street and Jackson Street
- FDR Drive between Brooklyn Battery Underpass and Delancey Street (including exit/entrance ramps)
- State Street between Whitehall Street and Battery Place
- Battery Place between State Street and West Street
- West Street between Battery Place and West Thames Street
- Fulton Street between South Street and Gold Street
- Gold Street between Fulton Street and Frankfort Street
- Frankfort Street between Gold Street and Pearl Street
- Allen Street between Division Street and Canal Street
- St. James Place between Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place and Oliver Street
- Pike Street between Division Street and East Broadway
- Area bounded by Grand Street on the North; Catherine Street/ Slip on the South; South Street / FDR Drive on the East; East Broadway on the
- West (All Inclusive)
- Manhattan Bridge
- Brooklyn Bridge
Brooklyn Portion
- Jay Street between York Street and Dead End
- Pearl Street between York Street and John Street
- Adams Street between York Street and John Street
- Washington Street between York Street and Dead End
- Main Street between Front Street and Plymouth Street
- John Street between Jay Street and Adams Street
- Plymouth Street between Adams Street and Main Street
- Water Street between Adams Street and Old Fulton Street
- Front Street between Jay Street and Old Fulton Street
- York Street between Jay Street and Front Street
- Old Fulton Street between Cadman Plaza West and Furman Street
- Henry Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue
- Hicks Street between Brooklyn Queens Expressway and Atlantic Avenue
- Furman Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue
- Old Fulton Street / Cadman Plaza West / Court Street between Henry Street and Joralemon Street
- Adams Street between Tillary Street and Joralemon Street
- Tillary Street between Prince Street and Cadman Plaza West
- Flatbush Avenue / Flatbush Avenue Extension between Tillary Street and Atlantic Avenue
- Joralemon Street between Furman Street and Adams Street
- Atlantic Avenue between Furman Street and Flatbush Avenue
- Columbia Street between Atlantic Avenue and Degraw Street
- Degraw Street between Columbia Street and Van Brunt Street
- Van Brunt Street between Degraw Street and Dead End
- Summit Street between Van Brunt Street and Imlay Street
- Imlay Street between Summit Street and Pioneer Street
- Pioneer Street between Van Brunt Street and Conover Street
- Conover Street between Pioneer Street and Dead End
- King Street between Conover Street and Ferris Street
- Ferris Street between King Street and Van Dyke Street
- Sullivan Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End
- Wolcott Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End
- Dikeman Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End
- Coffey Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End
- Van Dyke Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End
- Beard Street between Conover Street and Van Brunt Street
- Reed Street between Conover Street and Van Brunt Street