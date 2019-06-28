Everything you need to know about Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gary Souza knows what it takes to put on a lively show.

For 37 years, Souza has been the pyrotechnic mastermind behind the Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks spectacular.

This year — he and his crew will be launching a near-record 75,000 shells from 4 barges positioned near the Brooklyn bridge at Pier 17, delivering a show nothing short of amazing.

“We have 1600 feet between the towers of Brooklyn and Manhattan and we’ll be filling that with about 150 firing locations of fireworks,” he told PIX11. “It will just help to enhance the four barges in the East River.”

Unlike past years where Midtown was its focal point, organizers will center the show around the Brooklyn Bridge. It’s world-famous span will be a show stopper as Macy’s hints in an animated sneak peek released earlier this month.

“We’re going to put this waterfall that’s going to burn out from the center of the bottom of the bridge and fan out and extend all the way across between the towers and cascade down to a silver screen,” Souza said.

This year’s theme will be sure to lure in movie fans.

“On our score this year we are actually celebrating America cinema,” Susan Tercero, Executive Producer of the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, revealed.

“You will hear Star Wars, Superman but you will also hear some other things like Casablanca, Gone with the Wind and of course music from the Wizard of Oz.

If you’re thinking about coming down to see the show, officials have designated four official viewing locations in Lower Manhattan which include:

Broad Street and Water Street

Pearl Street and Dover Street

Robert F. Wagner Sr Place and St James Place

Montgomery Street and Cherry Street

While many will be taking in the show, the NYPD will be hard at work on the water and on the ground. They are already warning many to plan ahead for street closures including several portions of the FDR.

The following streets will be closed Thursday, July 4, 2019 Manhattan/Brooklyn for the 43rd Annual Macy’s 4th of July Annual Fireworks Celebration at the discretion of NYPD.

Manhattan Portion

Water Street between Whitehall Street and Dover Street

Front Street between Old Slip and Dover Street

Whitehall Street between Water Street and South Street

Broad Street between Water Street and South Street

Old Slip between Water Street and South Street

Gouverneur Lane between Water Street and South Street

Wall Street between Water Street and South Street

Maiden Lane between Water Street and South Street

John Street between Water Street and South Street

Beekman Street between Pearl Street and South Street

Peck Slip between Pearl Street and South Street

Dover Street between Pearl Street and South Street

Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place between Pearl Street and South Street

Little Water Street between Fulton Street and Beekman Street

Pearl Street between Fulton Street and St. James Place

South Street between Whitehall Street and Jackson Street

FDR Drive between Brooklyn Battery Underpass and Delancey Street (including exit/entrance ramps)

State Street between Whitehall Street and Battery Place

Battery Place between State Street and West Street

West Street between Battery Place and West Thames Street

Fulton Street between South Street and Gold Street

Gold Street between Fulton Street and Frankfort Street

Frankfort Street between Gold Street and Pearl Street

Allen Street between Division Street and Canal Street

St. James Place between Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place and Oliver Street

Pike Street between Division Street and East Broadway

Area bounded by Grand Street on the North; Catherine Street/ Slip on the South; South Street / FDR Drive on the East; East Broadway on the

West (All Inclusive)

Manhattan Bridge

Brooklyn Bridge

Brooklyn Portion