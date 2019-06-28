‘Be bold and embrace the Stonewall legacy,’ Lady Gaga tells crowd of thousands gathered in NYC for World Pride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan -- It may just be the largest gathering of LGBTQ ever in the world.

“Be bold and embrace the Stonewall legacy,” Lady Gaga told the crowd, “Love each other and raise your voice and vote."

It’s an explosion of pride, acceptance and inclusion.

Lady Gaga spoke in front of the historic Stonewall Inn Friday -- 50 years to the day that a police raid sparked a rebellion that fueled the modern LGBTQ rights movement.

Four million are here in New York City for World Pride weekend and thousands gathered to hear political leaders talk about the Stonewall riots.

“They put their lives on the lines. They demanded dignity. They demanded change,” Chirlane McCray, NYC’s First Lady, said

from the stage. “They said we’re here, we’re trans, we’re queer."

“We have to honor the brave souls who fought back against discrimination, intolerance and said enough,” Chelsea Clinton said from the stage.

Ten of those gay men and women who fought police on June 28, 1969, at Stonewall engaged in an intergenerational gathering, sponsored by Airbnb and SAGE, to talk about the riots and all that has been accomplished since then.

“The heroes were the transgendered individuals of color,” Les Levine, a Stonewall survivor, told PIX11 News. “The steady customers of Stonewall who made a bold statement."

Many say hearing the stories of Stonewall survivors has so much meaning to them.

“It’s extremely overwhelming emotionally,” Stevie Barbieri, posing in front of Stonewall with a friend,” told PIX11 News. “I feel extremely lucky and grateful to be in the same time and same place where people pay for the way for us to be here."