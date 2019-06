Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn -- Three people were rushed to the hospital after being shot in Brooklyn Friday evening.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near 421 Chester St., in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn.

Sources say two men and one woman were shot.

They were transported to local hospitals. Their conditions are not known.

It is not clear what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.