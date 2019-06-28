3 men sought in shooting at Bronx barbershop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx – Three men are wanted after shots were fired at a barbershop in the Bronx last month, police said Friday.

The incident occurred on May 30 around 5:30 a.m. where two unknown individuals tried to enter a private party at the Fashion Hair Unisex Barbershop located on Jerome Avenue in the Bronx, police said.

After they were denied entry, a verbal argument ensued, and one of the men allegedly pulled out a silver firearm and began shooting inside the barbershop.

He then passed the firearm to another man, who then fired multiple shots into the barbershop before fleeing the scene on a yellow dirt bike with the number 63 on the front, according to police.

A 26-year-old male suffered a single gunshot wound to his arm and was taken to Bronx Lebanon Hospital, where he was treated and released, according to authorities.

Police are looking for three men wanted in connection to the shooting. The role of the third individual sought was not immediately clear.

A medium build beard man with short cut black hair, and was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, white T-shirt , dark blue jeans and grey and red sneakers.

A slim build man with tattoos on both arms, and was last seen wearing a dark gray hooded jacket, dark blue jeans and black and gray sneakers.

A medium build male with goatee, and was last seen wearing dark gray hooded jacket, dark blue jeans and black and gray sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitinghttp://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).